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Residential complex Gonio Marina

Batumi, Georgia
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ID: 35063
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Project Name

Gonio Marina

Developer / Construction Company

Eagle Hills Georgia (Emaar-affiliated structure in Georgia, UAE)

Background of the Developer / Completed Projects

The project is developed by Eagle Hills and Emaar, companies founded by Mohammed Alabbar. The developer is internationally recognized for landmark projects such as Downtown Dubai, Belgrade Waterfront, and Marassi Egypt, with completed projects in Dubai, Belgrade, Cairo, and Abu Dhabi.

Financial Guarantees

The project is backed by Eagle Hills and Emaar, internationally established UAE developers known for strict quality control, systematic project management, and timely delivery of large-scale developments.

Location

Gonio, western Georgia, near Batumi.
Coastal area known for clean beaches and an eco-friendly environment.

Distances:
• Batumi International Airport – approx. 20 minutes
• Turkish border – less than 10 minutes

Apartment Type

Mixed-use development (Residential / Resort / Investment)

Estimated Completion Date

2028–2029 (phased development)

Infrastructure Overview

Mixed-use resort and residential cluster covering over 260 hectares, including:
• Apartments and managed residences
• Private villas and gated villa communities
• International hotels
• Yacht marina with over 180 berths
• Artificial lagoon (approx. 1 km long)
• Restaurants and shopping galleries
• Aquacenters
• Co-working and fitness spaces
• Pedestrian boulevards, parks, family recreation areas
• Private promenade

Pricing Information

Starting price per sq.m.: To be announced
Apartment prices starting from: To be announced
Apartment areas starting from: To be announced

Rental & Investment Potential

Expected rental yield: approximately 8–10% annually.
Expected ROI: Estimated capital growth of 25–40% by mid-construction phase based on previous Eagle Hills projects.

Delivery Conditions

Apartments will be delivered in White Frame condition (final specifications to be confirmed by the developer).

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
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Residential complex Gonio Marina
Batumi, Georgia
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