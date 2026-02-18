Residential complex Gonio Marina

Project Name
Gonio Marina
Developer / Construction Company
Eagle Hills Georgia (Emaar-affiliated structure in Georgia, UAE)
Background of the Developer / Completed Projects
The project is developed by Eagle Hills and Emaar, companies founded by Mohammed Alabbar. The developer is internationally recognized for landmark projects such as Downtown Dubai, Belgrade Waterfront, and Marassi Egypt, with completed projects in Dubai, Belgrade, Cairo, and Abu Dhabi.
Financial Guarantees
The project is backed by Eagle Hills and Emaar, internationally established UAE developers known for strict quality control, systematic project management, and timely delivery of large-scale developments.
Location
Gonio, western Georgia, near Batumi.
Coastal area known for clean beaches and an eco-friendly environment.
Distances:
• Batumi International Airport – approx. 20 minutes
• Turkish border – less than 10 minutes
Apartment Type
Mixed-use development (Residential / Resort / Investment)
Estimated Completion Date
2028–2029 (phased development)
Infrastructure Overview
Mixed-use resort and residential cluster covering over 260 hectares, including:
• Apartments and managed residences
• Private villas and gated villa communities
• International hotels
• Yacht marina with over 180 berths
• Artificial lagoon (approx. 1 km long)
• Restaurants and shopping galleries
• Aquacenters
• Co-working and fitness spaces
• Pedestrian boulevards, parks, family recreation areas
• Private promenade
Pricing Information
Starting price per sq.m.: To be announced
Apartment prices starting from: To be announced
Apartment areas starting from: To be announced
Rental & Investment Potential
Expected rental yield: approximately 8–10% annually.
Expected ROI: Estimated capital growth of 25–40% by mid-construction phase based on previous Eagle Hills projects.
Delivery Conditions
Apartments will be delivered in White Frame condition (final specifications to be confirmed by the developer).