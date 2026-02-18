Residential complex Gonio Marina

Project Name

Gonio Marina

Developer / Construction Company

Eagle Hills Georgia (Emaar-affiliated structure in Georgia, UAE)

Background of the Developer / Completed Projects

The project is developed by Eagle Hills and Emaar, companies founded by Mohammed Alabbar. The developer is internationally recognized for landmark projects such as Downtown Dubai, Belgrade Waterfront, and Marassi Egypt, with completed projects in Dubai, Belgrade, Cairo, and Abu Dhabi.

Financial Guarantees

The project is backed by Eagle Hills and Emaar, internationally established UAE developers known for strict quality control, systematic project management, and timely delivery of large-scale developments.

Location

Gonio, western Georgia, near Batumi.

Coastal area known for clean beaches and an eco-friendly environment.



Distances:

• Batumi International Airport – approx. 20 minutes

• Turkish border – less than 10 minutes

Apartment Type

Mixed-use development (Residential / Resort / Investment)

Estimated Completion Date

2028–2029 (phased development)

Infrastructure Overview

Mixed-use resort and residential cluster covering over 260 hectares, including:

• Apartments and managed residences

• Private villas and gated villa communities

• International hotels

• Yacht marina with over 180 berths

• Artificial lagoon (approx. 1 km long)

• Restaurants and shopping galleries

• Aquacenters

• Co-working and fitness spaces

• Pedestrian boulevards, parks, family recreation areas

• Private promenade

Pricing Information

Starting price per sq.m.: To be announced

Apartment prices starting from: To be announced

Apartment areas starting from: To be announced

Rental & Investment Potential

Expected rental yield: approximately 8–10% annually.

Expected ROI: Estimated capital growth of 25–40% by mid-construction phase based on previous Eagle Hills projects.

Delivery Conditions

Apartments will be delivered in White Frame condition (final specifications to be confirmed by the developer).