Residential complex

Gudauri, Georgia
$101,500
ID: 27339
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/08/2025

Location

  Country
    Georgia
  State
    Mtskheta-Mtianeti
  Region
    Kazbegi Municipality
  Village
    Gudauri

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A project under the Swiss Hotels & Resorts brand in the heart of the main ski resort of the Caucasus, created in partnership with the international hotel operator Accor. The complex combines Swiss quality, modern technology, and the coziness of an alpine chalet with Georgian hospitality. Located at an altitude of up to 3,300 meters, the complex offers panoramic mountain views, direct access to 80 km of ski slopes, and year-round opportunities for active recreation: in winter — skiing and snowboarding, in summer — hiking, paragliding, cycling, and other sports.

 

Layouts (turnkey):

  • Hotel room — standard: area from 33.44 m², price on request.
  • Hotel room — suite: area from 68.64 m², price on request.
  • Apartment — studio: area from 36.31 m², price from $101,500.
  • Apartment with 1 bedroom: area from 67.23 m², price from $193,000.
  • Apartment with 2 bedrooms: area from 101,47 m², price $314,500.
  • Apartment with 3 bedrooms: area from 162 m², price $480,000.

 

The complex features modern residences and rooms with fireplaces, balconies, and large windows, as well as designer interiors in Alpine style. Owners and guests can enjoy all the advantages of extensive infrastructure:

  • Cafés and bars.
  • Ski storage room.
  • Conference rooms.
  • Underground parking.
  • Swimming pool & Spa.
  • Restaurants & Lounges.
  • Fitness center & Yoga room.
  • Wellness center & Kids club.

 

This project offers not only comfortable living but also a profitable investment, featuring professional property management, a transparent income system (12% per annum), no property tax, the possibility of obtaining a residence permit, and remote purchase. The project is designed for individuals who value an active lifestyle, high-level service, and seek a stable income from the growing tourist flow to Georgia. This is a new standard of luxury and comfort in the mountains, where everyone can become part of an exclusive international brand and enjoy the unique atmosphere of an alpine resort all year round.

 

Core services:

  • Concierge service.
  • Doormen and valets.
  • Security and service staff.
  • Accor ownership benefits program.
  • Common area maintenance & Housekeeping.

 

À la carte services:

  • Sommelier services
  • Dry cleaning and laundry
  • In-residence catering & Personal chef
  • Shopping service and personal assistant
  • “While you are away,” maintenance package
  • Private transportation and limousine services
  • Housekeeping and maintenance of residences

 

Swissôtel Hotels & Resorts is a Swiss luxury hotel brand, part of the Accor Group (with over 5,000 hotels worldwide). Founded in 1980, it is represented in more than 30 countries. Quality, style, sustainability, and impeccable service are at the core of Swissôtel’s philosophy. Owners receive professional property management and hassle-free full-service support, as well as a reliable investment in a growing resort with high income potential.

Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 67.2
Price per m², USD 2,871
Apartment price, USD 193,000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 101.5
Price per m², USD 3,099
Apartment price, USD 314,500
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 162.0
Price per m², USD 2,963
Apartment price, USD 480,000
Studio apartment
Area, m² 36.3
Price per m², USD 2,795
Apartment price, USD 101,500

Location on the map

Gudauri, Georgia

