Residential complex

A project under the Swiss Hotels & Resorts brand in the heart of the main ski resort of the Caucasus, created in partnership with the international hotel operator Accor. The complex combines Swiss quality, modern technology, and the coziness of an alpine chalet with Georgian hospitality. Located at an altitude of up to 3,300 meters, the complex offers panoramic mountain views, direct access to 80 km of ski slopes, and year-round opportunities for active recreation: in winter — skiing and snowboarding, in summer — hiking, paragliding, cycling, and other sports.

Layouts (turnkey):

Hotel room — standard: area from 33.44 m², price on request.

Hotel room — suite: area from 68.64 m², price on request.

Apartment — studio: area from 36.31 m², price from $101,500.

Apartment with 1 bedroom: area from 67.23 m², price from $193,000.

Apartment with 2 bedrooms: area from 101,47 m², price $314,500.

Apartment with 3 bedrooms: area from 162 m², price $480,000.

The complex features modern residences and rooms with fireplaces, balconies, and large windows, as well as designer interiors in Alpine style. Owners and guests can enjoy all the advantages of extensive infrastructure:

Cafés and bars.

Ski storage room.

Conference rooms.

Underground parking.

Swimming pool & Spa.

Restaurants & Lounges.

Fitness center & Yoga room.

Wellness center & Kids club.

This project offers not only comfortable living but also a profitable investment, featuring professional property management, a transparent income system (12% per annum), no property tax, the possibility of obtaining a residence permit, and remote purchase. The project is designed for individuals who value an active lifestyle, high-level service, and seek a stable income from the growing tourist flow to Georgia. This is a new standard of luxury and comfort in the mountains, where everyone can become part of an exclusive international brand and enjoy the unique atmosphere of an alpine resort all year round.

Core services:

Concierge service.

Doormen and valets.

Security and service staff.

Accor ownership benefits program.

Common area maintenance & Housekeeping.

À la carte services:

Sommelier services

Dry cleaning and laundry

In-residence catering & Personal chef

Shopping service and personal assistant

“While you are away,” maintenance package

Private transportation and limousine services

Housekeeping and maintenance of residences

Swissôtel Hotels & Resorts is a Swiss luxury hotel brand, part of the Accor Group (with over 5,000 hotels worldwide). Founded in 1980, it is represented in more than 30 countries. Quality, style, sustainability, and impeccable service are at the core of Swissôtel’s philosophy. Owners receive professional property management and hassle-free full-service support, as well as a reliable investment in a growing resort with high income potential.