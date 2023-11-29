Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Gambia
  3. Residential
  4. Kombo North Saint Mary

Residential properties for sale in Kombo North Saint Mary, Gambia

Serrekunda
16
Sukuta
9
16 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Sanyang, Gambia
1 room Cottage
Sanyang, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
Luxury Roundhouse Near Beach For Sale | Sanyang – Kendingsabel “Experience a blend of lux…
€120,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Sukuta, Gambia
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
6 Brand New Spacious 2-bedroom Apartments in Sanchaba | The Gambia Discover your new home…
€72,687
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
2 room apartment in city center, with appliances, with surveillance security system in Serrekunda, Gambia
2 room apartment in city center, with appliances, with surveillance security system
Serrekunda, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 10
Apartments Offices and Retail spaces for sale and rent | Pipeline – Kanifing NEW DEVELOPM…
€71,324
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view in Sukuta, Gambia
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 13
New 1, 2 and 3-bedroom Apartments for Sale in Bijilo | The Horizon Luxury Seaside Living …
€51,789
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sukuta, Gambia
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
Studios Apartments and Penthouses for sale at Kololi Gardens | NEW with a 3-year payment pla…
€87,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view in Tanji, Gambia
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view
Tanji, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
1 and 2-bed Beachfront Apartments for Sale at Tanji Cliffs | Tanji Introducing Tanji Clif…
€81,409
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
Bungalow 8 rooms with furniture, with appliances in Brufut, Gambia
Bungalow 8 rooms with furniture, with appliances
Brufut, Gambia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
*** TWO FOR ONE! *** 3-Bedroom Semi-Attached Bungalows | Fully furnished | Brufut This Eu…
€135,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
Villa 1 room in Brufut, Gambia
Villa 1 room
Brufut, Gambia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Modern 3-bed Villas for sale in Gated Estate – NEW | Brufut (Bird Reserve) Discover Herit…
€128,111
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Sanyang, Gambia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Sanyang, Gambia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Modern New Build 2-Story House for Sale | Sanyang Welcome to your new home in Sanyang, ne…
€135,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
Mansion 5 bedrooms with balcony in Tanji, Gambia
Mansion 5 bedrooms with balcony
Tanji, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
LIVE LIKE A KING! Newly built Grand Mansion on 8500 m2 plot for sale | Tanji This dist…
€304,377
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sukuta, Gambia
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/2
A magnificent 15-apartment company that combines efficient use of premises with high-quality…
€64,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sukuta, Gambia
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/1
Moona 2 is our newest housing project with modern atchitectural designs and European fine fi…
€42,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sukuta, Gambia
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/1
Moona 2 is our newest housing project with modern atchitectural designs and European fine fi…
€42,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sukuta, Gambia
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
A magnificent 15-apartment company that combines efficient use of premises with high-quality…
€64,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sukuta, Gambia
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
A magnificent 15-apartment company that combines efficient use of premises with high-quality…
€64,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Sukuta, Gambia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/2
3-bed 2-story semi-attached Townhouses with rooftop seaview | Kololi – 5 minutes to beach …
€133,562
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch

Property types in Kombo North Saint Mary

apartments
houses

Properties features in Kombo North Saint Mary, Gambia

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir