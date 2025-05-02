Show property on map Show properties list
  2. The Gambia
  3. Brikama
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Brikama, The Gambia

Sukuta
5
2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Sifoe, The Gambia
3 bedroom house
Sifoe, The Gambia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 26 000 m²
Number of floors 2
26.000 m2 Sanctuary with Furnished Compound | Siffoe-Gunjur CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS OR A…
$210,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Old Yundum, The Gambia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Old Yundum, The Gambia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to Airport Residency, The Gambia – TRUE VALUE FOR MONEY! CALL +220 2696613 FOR VI…
$69,500
Property types in Brikama

Properties features in Brikama, The Gambia

