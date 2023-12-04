Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Sukuta, Gambia

3 properties total found
2 room house with air conditioning, with garage, in city center in Sukuta, Gambia
2 room house with air conditioning, with garage, in city center
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Attractive 2 Bedroom Home with Pool on 1500 m2 plot | Senegambia – Kololi | With 3 Storage r…
€270,000
per month
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Sukuta, Gambia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/2
3-bed 2-story semi-attached Townhouses with rooftop seaview | Kololi – 5 minutes to beach …
€135,213
per month
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
Mansion 5 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sukuta, Gambia
Mansion 5 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
Amazing pool villa for sale | Brufut Heights Dreaming of owning a luxury property on the …
€827,834
per month
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
