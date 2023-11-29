Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Brikama, Gambia

7 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Sanyang, Gambia
1 room Cottage
Sanyang, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
Luxury Roundhouse Near Beach For Sale | Sanyang – Kendingsabel “Experience a blend of lux…
€120,000
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
Bungalow 8 rooms with furniture, with appliances in Brufut, Gambia
Bungalow 8 rooms with furniture, with appliances
Brufut, Gambia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
*** TWO FOR ONE! *** 3-Bedroom Semi-Attached Bungalows | Fully furnished | Brufut This Eu…
€135,000
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
Villa 1 room in Brufut, Gambia
Villa 1 room
Brufut, Gambia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Modern 3-bed Villas for sale in Gated Estate – NEW | Brufut (Bird Reserve) Discover Herit…
€128,111
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Sanyang, Gambia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Sanyang, Gambia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Modern New Build 2-Story House for Sale | Sanyang Welcome to your new home in Sanyang, ne…
€135,000
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
Mansion 5 bedrooms with balcony in Tanji, Gambia
Mansion 5 bedrooms with balcony
Tanji, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
LIVE LIKE A KING! Newly built Grand Mansion on 8500 m2 plot for sale | Tanji This dist…
€304,377
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Sukuta, Gambia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/2
3-bed 2-story semi-attached Townhouses with rooftop seaview | Kololi – 5 minutes to beach …
€133,562
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
Mansion 5 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sukuta, Gambia
Mansion 5 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
Amazing pool villa for sale | Brufut Heights Dreaming of owning a luxury property on the …
€817,728
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch

