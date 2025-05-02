Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. The Gambia
  3. Brikama
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Brikama, The Gambia

Sukuta
5
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Sukuta, The Gambia
3 bedroom house
Sukuta, The Gambia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Attractive 3 Bedroom Home with Pool on 1500 m2 plot | Senegambia – Kololi | With 3 Storage r…
$218,847
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Sifoe, The Gambia
3 bedroom house
Sifoe, The Gambia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 26 000 m²
Number of floors 2
26.000 m2 Sanctuary with Furnished Compound | Siffoe-Gunjur CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS OR A…
$210,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom Mansion in Sukuta, The Gambia
4 bedroom Mansion
Sukuta, The Gambia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
$323,763
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Brikama

villas
bungalows

Properties features in Brikama, The Gambia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go