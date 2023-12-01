Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Yvelines, France

3 properties total found
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Plaisir, France
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Plaisir, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France The complex o…
€248,000
Leave a request
Castle in Versailles, France
Castle
Versailles, France
Area 1 100 m²
Versailles, 30 minutes from Paris (19 km) The historic castle of the early 19th century in t…
€9,80M
Leave a request
Castle with yard in Chatou, France
Castle with yard
Chatou, France
Area 1 200 m²
Paris County. A rare estate in excellent condition, owned by the family - the owner of RENAU…
€4,80M
Leave a request

