Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Haut-Rhin

Residential properties for sale in Haut-Rhin, France

Colmar-Ribeauville
27
29 properties total found
4 room apartment in Colmar, France
4 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€326,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Colmar, France
3 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€256,000
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Colmar, France
5 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 5
Area 105 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€370,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Colmar, France
1 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€148,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Colmar, France
1 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€130,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Colmar, France
1 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€135,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Colmar, France
1 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€165,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Colmar, France
2 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€172,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Colmar, France
2 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€170,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Colmar, France
2 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€167,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Colmar, France
2 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€175,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Colmar, France
3 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€208,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Colmar, France
2 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€186,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Colmar, France
3 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€228,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Colmar, France
3 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€251,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Colmar, France
3 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€256,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Colmar, France
3 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€251,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Colmar, France
3 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€252,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Colmar, France
4 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 4
Area 83 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€306,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Colmar, France
4 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 4
Area 83 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€301,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Colmar, France
4 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€298,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Colmar, France
4 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€304,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Colmar, France
4 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€326,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Colmar, France
4 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€319,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Colmar, France
4 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€316,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Mulhouse, France
4 room apartment
Mulhouse, France
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 2 quarter 2022  In the residential area of "Dornach", this n…
€313,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Mulhouse, France
4 room apartment
Mulhouse, France
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 2 quarter 2022  In the residential area of "Dornach", this n…
€320,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Colmar, France
4 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Date of delivery of the object: immediately Book your apartment online with 0 € * without p…
€273,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Colmar, France
4 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Date of delivery of the object: immediately Book your apartment online with 0 € * without p…
€338,000
Leave a request

Property types in Haut-Rhin

apartments

Properties features in Haut-Rhin, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir