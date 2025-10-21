Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Yli Ii
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Yli Ii, Finland

2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Pahkala, Finland
3 bedroom house
Pahkala, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$17,560
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Pahkala, Finland
4 bedroom house
Pahkala, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$20,989
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go