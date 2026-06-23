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Townhouses for sale in Korsholm, Finland

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3 properties total found
Townhouse in Singsby, Finland
Townhouse
Singsby, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$256,685
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Toby, Finland
Townhouse
Toby, Finland
$137,053
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Singsby, Finland
Townhouse
Singsby, Finland
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$306,628
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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