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Townhouses for sale in Loviisa sub-region, Finland

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2 properties total found
Townhouse in Loviisa, Finland
Townhouse
Loviisa, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$140,742
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Garnison, Finland
Townhouse
Garnison, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$95,960
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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