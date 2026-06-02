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Cottages for sale in Central Karelia, Finland

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2 properties total found
Cottage in Piimalahti, Finland
Cottage
Piimalahti, Finland
$66,300
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Cottage in Sintsi, Finland
Cottage
Sintsi, Finland
$44,200
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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