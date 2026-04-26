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Villas for sale in Joutsa sub-region, Finland

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Joutsa, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Joutsa, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
A prestigious luxury villa on the shores of Lake Suontee in Joutsa. A property for the most …
$793,972
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Agency
Habita
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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Properties features in Joutsa sub-region, Finland

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