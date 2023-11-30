Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Tallinn, Estonia

14 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 rooms in Tallinn, Estonia
Multilevel apartments 3 rooms
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 3
€200,000
Multilevel apartments 4 rooms in Tallinn, Estonia
Multilevel apartments 4 rooms
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
€1,20M
3 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
3 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
€276,000
2 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€295,000
3 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
3 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€379,000
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/10
For sale: 3-room apartment in the heart of Tallinn. The apartment consists of an entrance ha…
€189,000
2 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with alarm system in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with alarm system
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 5/5
A 4-room apartment, located on the top floor of a 5-story building, came up for sale. The to…
€295,000
4 room apartment in good condition, with gas heating, with modem in Tallinn, Estonia
4 room apartment in good condition, with gas heating, with modem
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
For decades, this area has been highly valued by the residents of the capital. It is located…
€479,000
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Tallinn, Estonia
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/8
Located in the heart of the city, the studio apartment with a sauna and a large balcony has …
€209,000
Penthouse 4 rooms in Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
Penthouse 4 rooms
Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Floor 20/20
Penthouse apartment with panoramic views on the top floor of a 20-storey residential and bus…
€789,900
6 room apartment in Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
6 room apartment
Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
Rooms 6
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
Cozy apartment in a historic small apartment building next to the beautiful Kadriorg park, w…
€560,000
3 room apartment in Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
3 room apartment
Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/14
Panoramic view of the whole Tallinn Modern and comfortable apartment with stunning panora…
€340,700
4 room apartment in Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
4 room apartment
Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/3
Exclusive residences by the sea Unique residential complex of premium class, consisting o…
€760,500
Properties features in Tallinn, Estonia

