Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Estonia
  3. Harju County
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Harju County, Estonia

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Joelahtme vald, Estonia
3 bedroom house
Joelahtme vald, Estonia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE AND ITS ADVANTAGES This well-maintained two-story brick house offers a spacious and…
$358,891
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ingrad Kinnisvara
Languages
English, Русский
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Harku vald, Estonia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Harku vald, Estonia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 2
Live your Dream life! Are you ready to live like a superstar? This unique mansion in Suur…
$2,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ingrad Kinnisvara
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Harju County, Estonia

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go