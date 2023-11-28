Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Harju maakond, Estonia

4 room house in Viimsi vald, Estonia
4 room house
Viimsi vald, Estonia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 720 m²
€749,900
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771 avanisimov@gmail.com
House in Keila linn, Estonia
House
Keila linn, Estonia
Area 3 706 m²
Price on request
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771 avanisimov@gmail.com
House in Rae vald, Estonia
House
Rae vald, Estonia
Area 296 m²
New spacious house of 296 m2, built in 2020. The house is designed for a family who will app…
Price on request
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79112529002 Ms91125290002@gmail.com

Mir