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Houses for sale in Harju County, Estonia

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5 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Tallinn, Estonia
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4 bedroom house
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 439 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful house with a swimming pool for sale near the sea, Pirita. Private property, sto…
$3,46M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
House in Laane Harju vald, Estonia
House
Laane Harju vald, Estonia
$262,019
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Kuusalu vald, Estonia
House
Kuusalu vald, Estonia
A true gem of the northern coast – a thoughtfully designed and exceptionally cozy log house …
$338,861
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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House in Joelahtme vald, Estonia
House
Joelahtme vald, Estonia
Area 296 m²
New spacious house of 296 m2, built in 2020. The house is designed for a family who will app…
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
House in Keila linn, Estonia
House
Keila linn, Estonia
Area 3 706 m²
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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