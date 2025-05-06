Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Estonia
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Estonia

Tallinn
13
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
1 bedroom apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/16
Apartment ownership Kitchen: electric stove, open kitchen, refridgerator, kitchen furnitu…
$281,111
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ingrad Kinnisvara
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Estonia

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go