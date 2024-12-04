  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  Barrio residencial Удивительный многофункциональный комплекс в DAMAC Hills

Barrio residencial Удивительный многофункциональный комплекс в DAMAC Hills

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$302,000
BTC
3.5922299
ETH
188.2841262
USDT
298 582.7207609
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
21
ID: 28094
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 23/9/25

Localización

  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Dubái

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de confort
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2029
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Welcome to the amazing multifunctional complex in DAMAC Hills.

 

Experience the pinnacle of luxury living in DAMAC District in DAMAC Hills, where impressive architectural design blends harmoniously with first-class amenities and natural splendor.

 

Experience a combination of high-quality materials and meticulous attention to detail. Carefully selected finishes, custom-made fixtures, and architectural elements create an environment that reflects your refined taste and individual style.

 

Stroll through the shady palm gardens, where winding paths and organic textures gently lead you to tranquility. Immerse yourself in the rhythm of the water's surface while practicing yoga in the garden. Enjoy the tranquility and comfort of the Zen Lounge, where soft shapes and muted tones create the perfect place for reflection. Take your fitness routine to the next level with our state-of-the-art gym, equipped with artificial intelligence-based training technology and real-time feedback for personalized workouts.

Localización en el mapa

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Tiendas de comestibles
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
