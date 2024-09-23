Complejo residencial Ready-to-move-in apartments 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1 in the elite complex Yekta Kingdom Premium.

Yekta Kingdom Premium, the most grandiose and impressive project in Alanya, is a three-hectare site.
This residential complex will become a new symbol of the Mahmutlar district.
This luxury residential complex is located on the Mediterranean coast, in the warmest part of Turkey. It embodies our many years of experience in high-quality construction.
The project's location matches its status as a premium residential complex: a short distance from the sea, close to the city center, and close to supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, cafes, and social amenities.
Apartments for sale:
1+1 Apartments – 68 m²
— 11th floor
View of the sea, mountains, and Calais
— 8th floor, corner
Side view of amenities
— 2nd floor
View of amenities
2+1 Apartments – 142 m²
— 9th floor
Stunning panoramic views of the sea and mountains
— 2nd floor, 137 m²
Sea view
— 3rd floor, 137 m²
Newly furnished and equipped, spacious and comfortable, views of the grounds
3+1 Apartment – 188 m²
— 2nd floor
View of the grounds and road
Please contact our specialists for availability and pricing.
The complex features contemporary-style buildings with high-quality artistic lighting. Subtle and minimalist facades in elegant warm shades feature panoramic glazing. The cascading layout of the residential complex's blocks offers unique views from virtually every apartment!
The residential complex will be surrounded by magnificent Mediterranean nature, and the grounds will be immersed in greenery! The complex's garden is in no way inferior to palace parks – it will feature numerous flowerbeds, paths, ponds, and fountains.
The project includes underground parking for 300 spaces. Security will be ensured by a modern video surveillance system, and a staff of employees will maintain order and cleanliness within the complex, as well as address residents' daily needs.
The surrounding area will be landscaped to the highest standard and will provide a comfortable and safe recreational environment for residents of all ages.
Completion date: Q4 2025.
Key Features:
Infrastructure:
Active Recreation Areas
For more information on this project, please call or email us.