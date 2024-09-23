Complejo residencial Ready-to-move-in apartments 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1 in the elite complex Yekta Kingdom Premium.

  1. Realting.com
Mahmutlar, Turquía
de
$175,321
;
11
ID: 32900
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1192
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 20/11/25

Localización

  • País
    Turquía
  • Región / estado
    Región del Mediterráneo
  • Ciudad
    Alanya
  • Pueblo
    Mahmutlar

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Yekta Kingdom Premium, the most grandiose and impressive project in Alanya, is a three-hectare site.

This residential complex will become a new symbol of the Mahmutlar district.

This luxury residential complex is located on the Mediterranean coast, in the warmest part of Turkey. It embodies our many years of experience in high-quality construction.

The project's location matches its status as a premium residential complex: a short distance from the sea, close to the city center, and close to supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, cafes, and social amenities.

Apartments for sale:

1+1 Apartments – 68 m²
— 11th floor
View of the sea, mountains, and Calais
— 8th floor, corner
Side view of amenities
— 2nd floor
View of amenities

2+1 Apartments – 142 m²
— 9th floor
Stunning panoramic views of the sea and mountains
— 2nd floor, 137 m²
Sea view
— 3rd floor, 137 m²
Newly furnished and equipped, spacious and comfortable, views of the grounds

3+1 Apartment – ​​188 m²
— 2nd floor
View of the grounds and road

Please contact our specialists for availability and pricing.

The complex features contemporary-style buildings with high-quality artistic lighting. Subtle and minimalist facades in elegant warm shades feature panoramic glazing. The cascading layout of the residential complex's blocks offers unique views from virtually every apartment!

The residential complex will be surrounded by magnificent Mediterranean nature, and the grounds will be immersed in greenery! The complex's garden is in no way inferior to palace parks – it will feature numerous flowerbeds, paths, ponds, and fountains.

The project includes underground parking for 300 spaces. Security will be ensured by a modern video surveillance system, and a staff of employees will maintain order and cleanliness within the complex, as well as address residents' daily needs.

The surrounding area will be landscaped to the highest standard and will provide a comfortable and safe recreational environment for residents of all ages.

Completion date: Q4 2025.

Key Features:

  • Bidet integrated into the toilet
  • All appliances
  • Plasterboard ceilings
  • Individual chip card access
  • Shower stall
  • Beautiful view
  • Bathroom furniture
  • Interior doors
  • Panoramic windows
  • Heated floor in the bathroom
  • Heated floor in all rooms
  • Prepared for roller shutters
  • Spotlights
  • Satellite TV
  • Drinking water filter at the inlet
  • Finished finish
  • Hammam on site
  • Spa center
  • Heated indoor pool
  • Tropical shower
  • Relaxation room

Infrastructure:

  • Card access to the complex
  • Security system
  • Landscaped green area
  • Musical fountains
  • Skyway – a floating bridge
  • 2 outdoor swimming pools
  • Infinity pool
  • 8 jacuzzis
  • 4 pools for children up to 3 years old
  • Landscaped recreation areas with sunshades
  • Gazebos
  • Green recreation area
  • Tropical garden
  • Walking area with miniatures
  • Open-air cinema
  • Relaxation area with hammocks
  • Closed parking for 300 spaces
  • Elevators and escalators for transportation throughout the complex
  • Toilets and showers throughout the complex

Active Recreation Areas

  • Water park for adults
  • Water park for children
  • Wave pool
  • BBQ area for 200 people
  • Event area
  • Kids' mini club (with stage, kitchen, and photo area)
  • Sports equipment in the outdoor area
  • Outdoor playground with slides and swings
  • Rope park
  • Chess park
  • Table tennis
  • Mini golf
  • 2 tennis courts Courts
  • Multi-court

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Mahmutlar, Turquía
