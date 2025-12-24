Barrio residencial Magna Torremolinos Fase 1

We are pleased to present a residential development designed to become one of the most attractive and sought-after projects on the Costa del Sol. Strategically located next to La Carihuela and just minutes from the city of Málaga, this project combines location, design, scale, and lifestyle in a development with extraordinary commercial potential. One of its greatest attractions is its exceptional location; the residential complex is just a 5-minute walk from the beach, offering the perfect balance between the Mediterranean lifestyle, connectivity, and everyday convenience. The project will feature: • 353 contemporary-style homes, ranging from one to four bedrooms, with up to 3 bathrooms. • Indoor and outdoor pools, a gym, a yoga club, a gastroteca, a coworking space, a cinema room, a pet care area, bike parking…; all connected to a large central recreational space and landscaped areas, offering quality and exclusivity to its owners. • A private underground garage with 750 parking spaces, storage units, and 25 commercial units. • Spacious landscaped communal terraces, stunning panoramic views, and open spaces. • Exclusive common areas. • A short distance from the beach and La Carihuela. • A concept designed for primary residences, second homes, and investment. Each home has been carefully designed to maximize natural light, spaciousness, and a connection to the outdoors. Their modern, functional layouts, combined with generous outdoor spaces, allow you to enjoy the Mediterranean climate all year round without ever leaving home. A unique setting where the sea, the light, and the quality of life take center stage.