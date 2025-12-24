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Barrio residencial Magna Torremolinos Fase 1

Torremolinos, Španjolska
de
$540,384
;
7
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ID: 39593
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 213272854
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Torremolinos
  • Dirección
    Avenida de Espana

Sobre el complejo

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English English
We are pleased to present a residential development designed to become one of the most attractive and sought-after projects on the Costa del Sol. Strategically located next to La Carihuela and just minutes from the city of Málaga, this project combines location, design, scale, and lifestyle in a development with extraordinary commercial potential. One of its greatest attractions is its exceptional location; the residential complex is just a 5-minute walk from the beach, offering the perfect balance between the Mediterranean lifestyle, connectivity, and everyday convenience. The project will feature: • 353 contemporary-style homes, ranging from one to four bedrooms, with up to 3 bathrooms. • Indoor and outdoor pools, a gym, a yoga club, a gastroteca, a coworking space, a cinema room, a pet care area, bike parking…; all connected to a large central recreational space and landscaped areas, offering quality and exclusivity to its owners. • A private underground garage with 750 parking spaces, storage units, and 25 commercial units. • Spacious landscaped communal terraces, stunning panoramic views, and open spaces. • Exclusive common areas. • A short distance from the beach and La Carihuela. • A concept designed for primary residences, second homes, and investment. Each home has been carefully designed to maximize natural light, spaciousness, and a connection to the outdoors. Their modern, functional layouts, combined with generous outdoor spaces, allow you to enjoy the Mediterranean climate all year round without ever leaving home. A unique setting where the sea, the light, and the quality of life take center stage.

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Torremolinos, Španjolska
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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Magna Torremolinos Fase 1
Torremolinos, Španjolska
de
$540,384
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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Los Alcazares, Španjolska
de
$370,155
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2026
Número de plantas 2
Área 85–112 m²
4 objetos inmobiliarios 4
Los residentes pueden disfrutar de la piscina comunitaria y jardines ajardinados creados para la relajación y la relajación. Jardines privados, decorados con césped artificial, complementan armoniosamente cada villa.Para su comodidad, hay una plaza de aparcamiento subterráneo con una preinst…
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 3 habitaciones
85.0 – 101.0
364,048 – 398,177
Casa
103.0 – 112.0
488,052 – 556,311
Agencia
EspanaTour
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Año de construcción 2026
New development project designed as a residential concept immersed in a magnificent natural space with modern and minimalist architectural planning. A place where greens meet blues: nature, sea and horizon It offers you a place where you will feel comfortable all year round, backed by magni…
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Welcome to an exclusive residential complex comprised of 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses, where contemporary architecture blends with the natural surroundings to offer an unparalleled lifestyle. Located in a privileged area, this project was conceived for those seeking a balance …
Agencia
Muse
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