Barrio residencial Blossom Benalmádena Fase 2

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New complex which is made up of 70 2 and 3 bedroom homes, as well as a wide variety of typologies, including penthouses with solariums and beautiful sea views.
All the homes have fully fitted kitchens equipped with top brand appliances. The homes combine versatility and comfort thanks to their open-plan and optimised spaces. An example of this are the open-plan kitchens integrated with the living room.
The penthouses have magnificent terraces with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea to enjoy the breeze when relaxing.
Their architecture and design have been studied to give prominence to the terraces, which seek the light and breeze that the Costa del Sol provides.
It has an unbeatable location; it is connected to the main roads leading to the Mediterranean motorway (AP-7), only 15 km from the airport and 24 km from the centre of Malaga and has views of the Mediterranean Sea.
Localización en el mapa
Benalmadena, Španjolska
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas
Ocio
Calculadora hipotecaria
Tipo de interés, %
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Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
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