  1. Realting.com
  2. Španjolska
  3. Benalmadena
  4. Barrio residencial Blossom Benalmádena Fase 2

Barrio residencial Blossom Benalmádena Fase 2

Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$475,538
;
15
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 39144
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1506521238
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benalmadena
  • Dirección
    Calle Menta

Sobre el complejo

Transferir
Mostrar original
English English
New complex which is made up of 70 2 and 3 bedroom homes, as well as a wide variety of typologies, including penthouses with solariums and beautiful sea views. All the homes have fully fitted kitchens equipped with top brand appliances. The homes combine versatility and comfort thanks to their open-plan and optimised spaces. An example of this are the open-plan kitchens integrated with the living room. The penthouses have magnificent terraces with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea to enjoy the breeze when relaxing. Their architecture and design have been studied to give prominence to the terraces, which seek the light and breeze that the Costa del Sol provides. It has an unbeatable location; it is connected to the main roads leading to the Mediterranean motorway (AP-7), only 15 km from the airport and 24 km from the centre of Malaga and has views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Localización en el mapa

Benalmadena, Španjolska
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Barrio residencial Metropolitan Homes
Málaga, Španjolska
de
$369,736
Barrio residencial Villa A San Pedro
San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$3,41M
Barrio residencial Carat Phase 1
Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$1,15M
Barrio residencial Ambar Homes
Velez Malaga, Španjolska
de
$290,044
Barrio residencial Vanian Views
Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
de
$646,185
Está viendo
Barrio residencial Blossom Benalmádena Fase 2
Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$475,538
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Barrio residencial Lakün Fase 2
Barrio residencial Lakün Fase 2
Barrio residencial Lakün Fase 2
Barrio residencial Lakün Fase 2
Barrio residencial Lakün Fase 2
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Lakün Fase 2
Barrio residencial Lakün Fase 2
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$546,072
This exclusive residential complex redefines the concept of home, offering its residents an experience comparable to that of a five-star hotel. Designed to provide maximum comfort, it integrates innovative spaces, top-level amenities and exceptional services. Strategically located between F…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial NARA Marbella
Barrio residencial NARA Marbella
Barrio residencial NARA Marbella
Barrio residencial NARA Marbella
Barrio residencial NARA Marbella
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial NARA Marbella
Barrio residencial NARA Marbella
Marbella, Španjolska
de
$2,15M
Esta exclusiva promoción en Marbella consta de un conjunto boutique de 8 villas contemporáneas, ubicadas en la tranquila zona residencial de Valdeolletas, a tan solo cinco minutos del centro de Marbella y del centro comercial La Cañada. De las ocho villas, una ya ha sido construida y está li…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Milabeka
Barrio residencial Milabeka
Barrio residencial Milabeka
Barrio residencial Milabeka
Barrio residencial Milabeka
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Milabeka
Barrio residencial Milabeka
Málaga, Španjolska
de
$637,084
This development features an exclusive boutique collection of just 10 contemporary homes. Located on Málaga’s historic Milagrosa Street, next to Parque del Oeste and just steps away from all amenities, restaurants, and entertainment venues, this development offers the perfect balance betwee…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Španjolska
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
18.12.2025
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
28.11.2025
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
12.11.2025
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
03.07.2025
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
28.11.2024
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
02.09.2024
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
16.08.2024
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
Mostrar todas las publicaciones