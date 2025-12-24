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  4. Barrio residencial Villa Evania Selwo

Barrio residencial Villa Evania Selwo

Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
de
$4,54M
;
6
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ID: 39591
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1602501298
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Pueblo
    Resinera Voladilla

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English English
Located in the heart of La Panera, one of Estepona’s most promising and sophisticated residential areas, the villa is set in a privileged natural setting where tranquility, privacy, and quality of life are its defining features. Surrounded by prestigious golf courses and expansive protected green spaces, La Panera stands out for its exclusive atmosphere and low building density, ensuring privacy and unobstructed views. Its excellent location provides easy access in just a few minutes to Puerto Banús, Marbella, and downtown Estepona, as well as renowned beach clubs, fine-dining restaurants, international schools, and all the amenities needed to enjoy a refined and effortless Mediterranean lifestyle. This villa sits on a 2,333 m² lot and features a total built area of 554 m², distributed over three floors, with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a separate guest toilet. The villa stands out for its architecture, defined by the interplay of volumes and the combination of materials, creating a solid and distinctive identity. The contemporary spaces adapt to the terrain, generating different levels and outdoor areas that enrich the home and reinforce its integration into the landscape. Every element has been designed to provide depth, rhythm, and a clear, elegant architectural character. The villa’s interiors reflect the same architectural style, with open spaces arranged in a fluid and natural way. The main living areas open onto the terraces and offer stunning views, while natural light and visual continuity create a sense of spaciousness and dynamism. Carefully selected materials bring warmth and balance to a contemporary, sophisticated, and elegant setting.

Localización en el mapa

Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Villa Evania Selwo
Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
de
$4,54M
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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