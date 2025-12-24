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  4. Barrio residencial Terra Nova Hills

Barrio residencial Terra Nova Hills

Ojen, Španjolska
de
$1,19M
;
13
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ID: 39312
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 92775403
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Sierra de las Nieves
  • Pueblo
    Ojen
  • Dirección
    Calle Miguel de Cervantes

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Welcome to an exclusive development of 14 semi-detached villas situated frontline to the prestigious El Soto golf course in La Mairena. Each villa offers stunning panoramic views of the golf course and the sea, combining comfort and elegance in a serene setting. With a plot size of 400 m² and 185 m² built, these homes have been designed to provide ample space to enjoy a relaxed lifestyle. Each home has its own private swimming pool, the perfect place to unwind. In addition, residents have access to the nearby El Soto Golf Club, with excellent facilities just a short walk away. Terra Nova is the ideal destination for those seeking a sophisticated and relaxed lifestyle in a privileged location. We understand that a home is more than just a place to live; it is an expression of your personality. By purchasing your home at an early stage, you will have the opportunity to choose finishes, colours and features that suit your vision. From the layout to the smallest details, you'll be able to customise many of the elements to create a truly unique space. Whether enjoying a quiet evening by the pool, hosting gatherings with friends and family or simply taking in the beautiful surroundings, Terra Nova offers the perfect setting for every moment. Designed to provide luxury and comfort, these villas will become your ideal retreat, tailored to your lifestyle and preferences.

Localización en el mapa

Ojen, Španjolska
Educación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Terra Nova Hills
Ojen, Španjolska
de
$1,19M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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