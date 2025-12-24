  1. Realting.com
  2. Španjolska
  3. Benahavis
  4. Barrio residencial Villa Yang - STUPA

Barrio residencial Villa Yang - STUPA

Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$5,05M
;
5
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 39584
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1149978936
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benahavis

Sobre el complejo

Transferir
Mostrar original
English English
Introducing the Zen Collection — where luxury meets tranquility. We are proud to unveil this new luxury villa, the newest pinnacle of our luxury villa portfolio. With commanding panoramic views, this residence showcases exceptional craftsmanship, refined detailing, and the most advanced specifications. Surpasses all expectations, the blending of contemporary design with cutting-edge technology, perfectly oriented to maximize sunlight, privacy, and stunning vistas. Upon arrival, a sense of serenity welcomes you. Beyond the separate three-car garage, a majestic entrance opens into a grand open-plan living space, where subtle partitions guide the flow between dining, kitchen, and lounge areas. The interior flows effortlessly onto the covered terraces and infinity pool, merging indoor sophistication with outdoor serenity. The entrance hall features bespoke wardrobes, a wine cellar, and a pantry. A sculptural staircase and striking round glass elevator lead to the upper and lower levels. A guest WC and an elegant guest suite create a thoughtful separation of living spaces. Upstairs, the master suite offers a sanctuary of indulgence, with a generous dressing area and a luxurious bathroom featuring a sculptural round bathtub and walk-through shower. Six additional en-suite bedrooms, along with two further guest toilets, open onto covered terraces, each offering privacy and panoramic views. The basement level enhances the villa’s lifestyle with a private living room, games or gym area, wellness suite with sauna and double shower, changing room, WC, laundry, and machine room—every detail designed for comfort and relaxation. Outdoors, a spectacular infinity pool stretches toward the horizon, accompanied by a refined pergola for outdoor dining and entertaining, perfect for enjoying the Costa del Sol lifestyle year-round. Villa comprises seven en-suite bedrooms, two additional guest WCs, open-plan living, dining, and kitchen areas, pantry, wine cellar, elevator, pergola, laundry, TV room, gym/spa, sauna, machine room, and a three-car garage. Expansive terraces and the infinity pool define the ultimate Mediterranean luxury experience. Guided by our “Unique Living” philosophy, this villa combines elegance, serenity, and sophistication.

Localización en el mapa

Benahavis, Španjolska
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Barrio residencial LAKÜN
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$521,044
Barrio residencial South Sand
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$904,432
Barrio residencial The Views Residences
Istan, Španjolska
de
$1,81M
Barrio residencial Green Valley II
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$1,02M
Edificio de apartamentos Elegantes Apartamentos en un Complejo Residencial en Sabadell
Sabadell, Španjolska
de
$476,509
Está viendo
Barrio residencial Villa Yang - STUPA
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$5,05M
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial Amaneser X
Complejo residencial Amaneser X
Complejo residencial Amaneser X
Complejo residencial Amaneser X
Complejo residencial Amaneser X
Callosa de Segura, Španjolska
de
$276,572
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2026
Número de plantas 4
El conjunto residencial Amanecer X consta de 108 apartamentos con amplias terrazas. 108 apartamentos de 2 dormitorios y 2 baños. 8 bloques divididos en planta baja, primer piso, segundo piso y áticos con terraza solarium privada. Cada uno con su ascensor individual
Agencia
EspanaTour
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Kosmos
Barrio residencial Kosmos
Barrio residencial Kosmos
Barrio residencial Kosmos
Barrio residencial Kosmos
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Kosmos
Barrio residencial Kosmos
Torremolinos, Španjolska
de
$456,766
Exclusive new residential complex in Torremolinos with spectacular sea views at the foot of the Pinar del Moro pine forest, designed for those looking to enjoy a unique environment just 5 minutes from the beach and 10 minutes from Malaga city. This project has 104 multi-family homes with 2 …
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Eleven 41
Barrio residencial Eleven 41
Barrio residencial Eleven 41
Barrio residencial Eleven 41
Barrio residencial Eleven 41
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Eleven 41
Barrio residencial Eleven 41
Bel Air, Španjolska
de
$1,18M
Fantástico nuevo desarrollo que ofrece un estilo de vida de lujo incomparable en la Costa del Sol. Situado en el corazón del prestigioso barrio de Los Flamingos, a solo 5 minutos de la playa, esta colección de 11 casas representa comodidad y exclusividad. Todas las casas cuentan con: Jardín…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Španjolska
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
18.12.2025
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
28.11.2025
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
12.11.2025
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
03.07.2025
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
28.11.2024
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
02.09.2024
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
16.08.2024
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
Mostrar todas las publicaciones