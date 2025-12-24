  1. Realting.com
  2. Španjolska
  3. Benalmadena
  4. Barrio residencial Higueron North Residences Villas

Barrio residencial Higueron North Residences Villas

Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$4,51M
;
17
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 38908
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 258327571
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benalmadena
  • Dirección
    Avenida del Higueron

Sobre el complejo

Transferir
Mostrar original
English English
Welcome to the villas, a natural setting, which brings the architectural project to life from the very first moment. Breathe and relax in the infinity pool where you can enjoy the exceptional views of the centuries-old carob trees and the Mediterranean Sea. Immerse yourself in the pleasure of wellness, relaxation and deep tranquility in the private spa that awaits you in your villa. Breathe in the wooden atmosphere, relax in the warm jacuzzi and sauna that will intensify your senses. Admire nature in the open air from the comfort of the sun loungers, while soaking in the blue light of the pool. We take care of everything you need, while you have all the time in the world to relax, reconnect, have fun, live and enjoy a unique place. Our priority is to offer the highest quality of life, while preserving the environment that surrounds us. We are committed to an avant-garde, sustainable and differential design, creating a dream home designed for you. A lifestyle that goes beyond, where luxury and sustainability come together. An architecture inspired by nature, where we can find white river stones, sculptural forms representing trees such as the carob tree, Corten steel bridges, wood...

Localización en el mapa

Benalmadena, Španjolska
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Barrio residencial Villa Liria
San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$6,26M
Barrio residencial Premier Residencial
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$419,793
Barrio residencial Villa Cordoba 21
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$2,27M
Barrio residencial Martalia Collection
Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$775,877
Complejo residencial Edificio de 10 apartamentos para reformar en Castell Platja d' Aro, en la Costa Brava
Platja dAro, Španjolska
Precio en demanda
Está viendo
Barrio residencial Higueron North Residences Villas
Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$4,51M
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Barrio residencial Mala Kai
Barrio residencial Mala Kai
Barrio residencial Mala Kai
Barrio residencial Mala Kai
Barrio residencial Mala Kai
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Mala Kai
Barrio residencial Mala Kai
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$824,796
This residential has 70 homes of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms with large terraces spread over 7 different blocks, some overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and close to the heart of Estepona. The homes have parking spaces in the basement and large storage rooms, a plus to your comfort where you can sto…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Kristina Views
Barrio residencial Kristina Views
Barrio residencial Kristina Views
Barrio residencial Kristina Views
Barrio residencial Kristina Views
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Kristina Views
Barrio residencial Kristina Views
Manilva, Španjolska
de
$620,019
An exclusive development of 20 designer townhouses created for a luxurious lifestyle, featuring bright, spacious, and open-plan interiors. Located in the sought-after Manilva hills, just 3 minutes from Puerto de la Duquesa, with quick access to the Autopista AP‑7, in an area renowned for it…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial NARA Marbella
Barrio residencial NARA Marbella
Barrio residencial NARA Marbella
Barrio residencial NARA Marbella
Barrio residencial NARA Marbella
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial NARA Marbella
Barrio residencial NARA Marbella
Marbella, Španjolska
de
$2,15M
Esta exclusiva promoción en Marbella consta de un conjunto boutique de 8 villas contemporáneas, ubicadas en la tranquila zona residencial de Valdeolletas, a tan solo cinco minutos del centro de Marbella y del centro comercial La Cañada. De las ocho villas, una ya ha sido construida y está li…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Španjolska
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
18.12.2025
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
28.11.2025
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
12.11.2025
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
03.07.2025
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
28.11.2024
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
02.09.2024
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
16.08.2024
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
Mostrar todas las publicaciones