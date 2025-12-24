Barrio residencial Naven

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A contemporary residential development in Fuengirola comprising 164 homes designed around the principles of Mediterranean living, wellbeing and everyday comfort. Offering a selection of one to four-bedroom residences, including garden apartments and penthouses, the project combines modern architecture, natural light and carefully considered interiors to create a balanced and welcoming living environment.
Each home has been designed to maximise space, functionality and the connection with the outdoors. Open-plan layouts create bright living areas that flow naturally into spacious terraces, extending the living experience beyond the interior. The kitchens form an integral part of the home, featuring contemporary finishes, premium appliances and practical designs that combine style with everyday functionality.
The terraces have been conceived as natural extensions of the residences, creating comfortable outdoor spaces that can be enjoyed throughout the year. Landscaping, architecture and high-quality materials work together to strengthen the relationship between the homes and the Costa del Sol climate, while communal gardens, water features and pedestrian pathways contribute to a peaceful residential atmosphere.
A strategic location in Fuengirola, close to beaches, shopping areas, restaurants, healthcare facilities and major transport connections. Combining modern design, quality construction and excellent connectivity, the development offers an attractive lifestyle opportunity in one of the Costa del Sol’s most established coastal destinations.
Localización en el mapa
Fuengirola, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas
Ocio
Calculadora hipotecaria
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Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
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