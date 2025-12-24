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Barrio residencial Naven

Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$426,619
;
18
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ID: 39574
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1666433262
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Fuengirola
  • Dirección
    Calle Los Vecinos, 23

Sobre el complejo

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English English
A contemporary residential development in Fuengirola comprising 164 homes designed around the principles of Mediterranean living, wellbeing and everyday comfort. Offering a selection of one to four-bedroom residences, including garden apartments and penthouses, the project combines modern architecture, natural light and carefully considered interiors to create a balanced and welcoming living environment. Each home has been designed to maximise space, functionality and the connection with the outdoors. Open-plan layouts create bright living areas that flow naturally into spacious terraces, extending the living experience beyond the interior. The kitchens form an integral part of the home, featuring contemporary finishes, premium appliances and practical designs that combine style with everyday functionality. The terraces have been conceived as natural extensions of the residences, creating comfortable outdoor spaces that can be enjoyed throughout the year. Landscaping, architecture and high-quality materials work together to strengthen the relationship between the homes and the Costa del Sol climate, while communal gardens, water features and pedestrian pathways contribute to a peaceful residential atmosphere. A strategic location in Fuengirola, close to beaches, shopping areas, restaurants, healthcare facilities and major transport connections. Combining modern design, quality construction and excellent connectivity, the development offers an attractive lifestyle opportunity in one of the Costa del Sol’s most established coastal destinations.

Localización en el mapa

Fuengirola, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Naven
Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$426,619
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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