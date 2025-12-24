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Barrio residencial Villa Madrisa

San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$3,41M
;
20
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ID: 39235
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1318775702
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Marbella
  • Ciudad
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Dirección
    Calle Liria

Sobre el complejo

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English English
A stunning Mediterranean villa located in the heart of Nueva Andalucia. Designed to combine contemporary elegance with natural beauty, the property is surrounded by a meticulously manicured garden that wraps around the villa, offering a sense of serenity and seclusion. Tall trees and lush greenery enhance privacy, while the private outdoor pool provides a tranquil retreat. With ample space for entertaining, it is perfect for those who appreciate both refined luxury and a connection to nature. Upon entering, the villa's interiors exude warmth and sophistication, with modern design elements complemented by rich wood accents. The open-plan kitchen and dining area create a seamless flow, and the kitchen is equipped with state-of-the-art appliances to satisfy cooking enthusiasts. The living area is equally impressive, with stunning views of La Concha mountain and direct access to an intimate chill-out area, a space that invites you to relax. Every detail of the villa is designed to foster a welcoming ambiance, making it an exceptional home to relax and host. The master suite is a true highlight, with expansive windows flooding the room with natural light and framing picturesque garden views. The master bath is equally luxurious, designed as a private sanctuary for comfort and indulgence. A private driveway leads to a covered parking space, ensuring convenience and security. Situated in a prime location in Nueva Andalucia, offering the perfect balance between exclusivity and accessibility, making it a dream home for those seeking modern Mediterranean living at its finest.

Localización en el mapa

San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Villa Madrisa
San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$3,41M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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