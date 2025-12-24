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Barrio residencial Laguna Nova

Mijas, Španjolska
de
$278,724
;
20
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ID: 39566
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 602379817
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Mijas
  • Dirección
    Calle Rio Benamargosa, 22

Sobre el complejo

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English English
This is a unique development located in Las Lagunas de Mijas, one of the most promising areas on the Costa del Sol. The project combines contemporary architecture, efficiency, and a clear focus on quality of life, creating an environment designed both for enjoyment and for secure investment. It offers 29 exclusive 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes, conceived under a “boutique” concept that prioritizes privacy and comfort. Each home has been designed to maximize natural light and spaciousness, with open floor plans and a seamless connection between indoors and outdoors that allows you to fully enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle. The attention to detail is reflected in its high-quality finishes: modern, fully equipped kitchens integrated into the living room, large-format porcelain tile floors, elegant spa-style bathrooms, and materials selected to ensure durability and well-being. Additionally, the homes feature efficient climate control systems and advanced construction solutions that ensure thermal and acoustic comfort year-round. Its architecture, with clean lines and a Mediterranean aesthetic, blends harmoniously with the surroundings, combining white tones, natural elements, and vegetation to create a balanced, modern, and timeless ensemble. This residential development is not just a place to live, but a sound investment in a market with high international demand. Whether as a primary residence, a second home, or an investment, it represents an opportunity to become part of one of the most dynamic areas in Southern Europe. The development boasts a location that strikes the ideal balance between the tranquility of an established residential neighborhood and the vibrant energy of the coast. It is surrounded by prestigious educational institutions, high-performance sports centers, top-tier shopping districts, and a culinary scene ranging from local traditions to the most cutting-edge international cuisine. Just minutes from the expansive beaches of Mijas Costa and with immediate access to major highways (AP-7 and A-7), residents find themselves at the heart of the Golden Triangle: a stone’s throw from the bustling energy of Fuengirola, the cosmopolitan exclusivity of Marbella, and the endless cultural offerings of Málaga.

Localización en el mapa

Mijas, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Laguna Nova
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$278,724
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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