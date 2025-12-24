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Barrio residencial LOOA Estepona

Estepona, Španjolska
de
$583,614
;
20
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ID: 39559
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1016467974
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Dirección
    Avenida Alemania

Sobre el complejo

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Discover an exclusive boutique residential development in one of the most sought-after locations on the Costa del Sol. A unique project that combines contemporary design, architectural elegance, and a privileged location just minutes from the sea, created for those seeking an exceptional living experience. The development consists of just 22 exclusive three-bedroom residences, creating an intimate and private environment in the heart of Estepona. Each home has been carefully designed to offer spacious living areas, abundant natural light, and a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor spaces, embracing the true Mediterranean lifestyle. Its contemporary architecture is complemented by premium-quality finishes, functional layouts, and expansive terraces that become a natural extension of the home. Large floor-to-ceiling windows flood each room with natural light, creating warm, elegant, and inviting spaces throughout the year. Key features include: • Exclusive low-density development with only 22 residences. • Prime location in one of Estepona’s most promising and desirable areas. • Modern and sophisticated architectural design. • Spacious terraces and outdoor areas designed for relaxation and enjoyment. • High-quality specifications, premium finishes, and meticulous attention to detail. • Excellent connectivity to Marbella, Puerto Banús, Málaga, and Málaga International Airport. More than just a home, this project represents a lifestyle. A haven of wellbeing, privacy, and comfort where residents can enjoy the exceptional climate of the Costa del Sol, surrounded by first-class amenities, renowned golf courses, outstanding gastronomy, and some of the finest beaches in the Mediterranean. A modern, elegant, and exclusive residential development designed for those who value quality, tranquility, and the authentic experience of living by the sea.

Localización en el mapa

Estepona, Španjolska
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Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial LOOA Estepona
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$583,614
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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