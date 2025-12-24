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Barrio residencial Villa Evania de la Reserva

San Roque, Španjolska
de
$4,43M
;
9
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ID: 39507
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1180391905
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Ciudad
    San Roque

Sobre el complejo

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English English
This villa is located in La Reserva de Sotogrande, one of the most exclusive residential enclaves in Southern Europe, where privacy, security, and close contact with nature come together in perfect harmony. Surrounded by expansive green spaces, with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the rolling landscape of world-class golf courses, this location offers a sophisticated and tranquil lifestyle, deeply connected to its surroundings. Its proximity to prestigious golf clubs, polo facilities, a beach club, and high-end lifestyle amenities makes La Reserva a truly unique destination for those seeking excellence and discretion. This property is situated on a 3,050 m² lot, with 562 m² of built space distributed over two floors, featuring a total of 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a half-bath. The villa stands out for its architecture, defined by the interplay of volumes and the combination of materials, creating a strong and distinctive identity. Its contemporary lines adapt to the terrain, creating different levels and outdoor spaces that enrich the home and reinforce its presence in the landscape. Every element has been designed to provide depth, rhythm, and a clear architectural character. The home’s interiors reflect the same architectural language, with open spaces arranged in a fluid and natural way.

Localización en el mapa

San Roque, Španjolska
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Villa Evania de la Reserva
San Roque, Španjolska
de
$4,43M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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