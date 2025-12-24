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  4. Barrio residencial Macan Beach Residences

Barrio residencial Macan Beach Residences

Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$1,18M
;
13
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ID: 39030
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 2118690132
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benalmadena
  • Dirección
    Calle Navio

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Exclusive project of only 16 properties, with options of 3 or 4 bedrooms. The houses have large open terraces, and the south orientation guarantees sun all day long and stunning views to the Mediterranean. Just 300 meters from Malibu beach, in the heart of Torrequebrada, a stunning area of Benalmadena. The location means you are within walking distance to all essential amenities such as stores, cafes, restaurants, medical care, banks and more. Of course, the stunning beaches and water sports available are the icing on the cake. Each of the homes includes two parking spaces and a large storage room. The parking spaces also have pre-installation for electric vehicle charging. The common areas here are anything but common. The outdoor pool uses a saline treatment, which means there is no chlorine or chemicals in the water. This makes it environmentally friendly and healthier for you. There is also a sauna with a shower area for cooling off, while changing rooms provide privacy and a place to store belongings. Residents also benefit from an outdoor lounge area with barbecue and seating area. This project has been designed for maximum comfort, efficiency and functionality.

Localización en el mapa

Benalmadena, Španjolska
Educación
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Barrio residencial Macan Beach Residences
Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$1,18M
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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