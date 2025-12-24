Barrio residencial Tiara

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The project owes its name to the way the properties lie harmoniously on the hills of Benahavis, looking over the Mediterranean Sea, in the same way as a spectacular balcony looks onto the sea, offering impressive views of the entire coastline and Marbella Bay, all the way to the Rock of Gibraltar with Africa in the background.
56 three and four bedroom exclusive properties with panoramic sea views, that are distributed in 7 blocks with only 2 properties on each floor to make it even more exclusive. Each property is perfectly designed and thought with your wellbeing and comfort at all times.
The development will enjoy two swimming pools -for adults and children, gym, co-working area, gated community and underground parking.
Our project offers a luxury home on the top of the hill in the area knowledge as Alborada with amazing panoramic sea views, you will enjoy fantastic sunset.
Golf lovers will also find in this area a large variety of golf courses catering for all levels.
Your future home is only 10 minutes by car from the beach with its beach restaurants and distinguished beach clubs, and the same distance from Puerto Banus, one of the most exclusive places on the Mediterranean coastline, where you will find luxury stores, elegant restaurants and one of the most famous marinas in Europe.
Localización en el mapa
Benahavis, Španjolska
Ocio
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