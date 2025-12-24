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Barrio residencial Living Gardens Torremolinos

Torremolinos, Španjolska
de
$406,710
;
20
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ID: 39083
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1559479033
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Torremolinos
  • Dirección
    Avenida San Anton

Sobre el complejo

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English English
This exclusive new development in Torremolinos consists of two buildings with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom flats, all with spectacular terraces and panoramic views. Its location is exceptional, just a short walk from the beach and close to the centre. Torremolinos, known for its quality of life, offers an incomparable natural environment and unique beaches, consolidating itself as one of the most attractive destinations on the Andalusian coast. Here you will enjoy a tranquil lifestyle with all the comforts at your fingertips. The residential complex has a private urbanization that includes a swimming pool, gym, coworking room and gastrobar, ideal for relaxation and daily wellbeing. In addition, there is the possibility of choosing between different types of homes and high quality finishes to personalise your home. Each home has been designed with a functional layout that optimises space and natural light, reflecting a commitment to sustainability. All incorporate aerothermal systems, an efficient and environmentally friendly technology that reduces hot water costs throughout the year.

Localización en el mapa

Torremolinos, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Living Gardens Torremolinos
Torremolinos, Španjolska
de
$406,710
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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