Barrio residencial Soleia Living El Chaparral Fase 2

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Camino Viejo de Marbella a Fuengirola, El Chaparral Golf Club
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An exclusive complex of villas that begins with a second phase, a paradise on the Costa del Sol, where the natural beauty of the surroundings merges with the passion for playing golf, water sports and the “Slow Life” lifestyle.
Italian design kitchen fully furnished and equipped, 2 parking spaces and storage room. Common areas: 2 swimming pools, Turkish bath, sauna, fully equipped gym, coworking area and barbecue area, among others.
The spacious terraces are much more than just an outdoor space. Their intelligent design allows for a fluid and harmonious connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces, making them the perfect place to admire the spectacular sea views and experience the serenity and tranquillity that can only be found in such an idyllic setting.
We want you to enjoy bright, relaxing interiors that create a climate of comfort and tranquillity in your home. To this end, every corner has been carefully designed to make the most of natural light, with large windows that allow the sun's rays to flood the rooms, creating a feeling of spaciousness and vitality.
Localización en el mapa
Mijas, Španjolska
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