  1. Realting.com
  2. Španjolska
  3. Mijas
  4. Barrio residencial Soleia Living El Chaparral Fase 2

Barrio residencial Soleia Living El Chaparral Fase 2

Mijas, Španjolska
de
$1,08M
;
11
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 39446
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1671930014
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Mijas
  • Dirección
    Camino Viejo de Marbella a Fuengirola, El Chaparral Golf Club

Sobre el complejo

Transferir
Mostrar original
English English
An exclusive complex of villas that begins with a second phase, a paradise on the Costa del Sol, where the natural beauty of the surroundings merges with the passion for playing golf, water sports and the “Slow Life” lifestyle. Italian design kitchen fully furnished and equipped, 2 parking spaces and storage room. Common areas: 2 swimming pools, Turkish bath, sauna, fully equipped gym, coworking area and barbecue area, among others. The spacious terraces are much more than just an outdoor space. Their intelligent design allows for a fluid and harmonious connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces, making them the perfect place to admire the spectacular sea views and experience the serenity and tranquillity that can only be found in such an idyllic setting. We want you to enjoy bright, relaxing interiors that create a climate of comfort and tranquillity in your home. To this end, every corner has been carefully designed to make the most of natural light, with large windows that allow the sun's rays to flood the rooms, creating a feeling of spaciousness and vitality.

Localización en el mapa

Mijas, Španjolska
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos modernos cerca de servicios en Estepona, Málaga
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$669,639
Barrio residencial Villa Amara
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$11,35M
Edificio de apartamentos Residencias con Vistas al Mar en el Entorno Natural de Estepona
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$649,595
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Vistas al Mar en un Proyecto de Lujo en Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$690,825
Barrio residencial HORIZON VIEWS
Manilva, Španjolska
de
$431,738
Está viendo
Barrio residencial Soleia Living El Chaparral Fase 2
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$1,08M
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos de Obra Nueva con Terrazas en Fuengirola Málaga
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos de Obra Nueva con Terrazas en Fuengirola Málaga
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos de Obra Nueva con Terrazas en Fuengirola Málaga
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos de Obra Nueva con Terrazas en Fuengirola Málaga
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos de Obra Nueva con Terrazas en Fuengirola Málaga
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos de Obra Nueva con Terrazas en Fuengirola Málaga
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos de Obra Nueva con Terrazas en Fuengirola Málaga
Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$685,633
Año de construcción 2025
Número de plantas 3
Apartamentos Chic en Fuengirola Málaga con Amplias Terrazas en un Complejo Cerrado Los apartamentos están situados en la popular zona residencial de Fuengirola, en la Costa del Sol. Con un clima maravilloso, ricos servicios sociales, un ambiente animado y belleza natural, Fuengirola atrae a …
Agencia
TEKCE Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Villa Eco Colombia
Barrio residencial Villa Eco Colombia
Barrio residencial Villa Eco Colombia
Barrio residencial Villa Eco Colombia
Barrio residencial Villa Eco Colombia
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Villa Eco Colombia
Barrio residencial Villa Eco Colombia
Casares, Španjolska
de
$1,31M
Stunning newly built villa in Casares, close to the golf course and the beach. The plot measures 1,000 m², and the villa features 200 m² of built space plus terraces. This is an energy-efficient home, with up to 80% savings in annual energy consumption. The villa includes an eco-friendly p…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial 360º By Cordia
Barrio residencial 360º By Cordia
Barrio residencial 360º By Cordia
Barrio residencial 360º By Cordia
Barrio residencial 360º By Cordia
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial 360º By Cordia
Barrio residencial 360º By Cordia
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$443,683
Discover an exclusive residential project in the coveted area of ​​Cerrado del Águila. Its privileged location offers stunning panoramic views, stretching from the Sierra Nevada to Africa, and a lifestyle where everything you need is right around you. Situated frontline golf, this unique en…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Španjolska
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
18.12.2025
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
28.11.2025
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
12.11.2025
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
03.07.2025
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
28.11.2024
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
02.09.2024
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
16.08.2024
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
Mostrar todas las publicaciones