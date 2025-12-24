Barrio residencial Altoasis Phase I

Exclusive development of 87 single-family homes ready to move into, located in the western part of Estepona, next to the new High Resolution Hospital and right on the golf course. This enclave, undergoing a rapid urban expansion, is establishing itself as one of the most prestigious and promising residential destinations on the Costa del Sol. The homes, spread over two floors plus a basement, feature three bedrooms and two bathrooms, large private terraces, and in some cases, a solarium with stunning views of the sea and golf course. Designed in a modern style inspired by Mediterranean architecture, they offer bright rooms, marble floors, double-glazed windows, electric blinds, and a hot tub designed for your well-being and comfort. The residential complex includes exclusive common areas such as indoor and outdoor pools, a spa, and a gym, as well as redesigned gardens that foster harmony and well-being. The development is undergoing a complete renovation, both inside and out, to offer a high-quality, functional, and elegant environment. Thanks to its strategic location, surrounded by nature and perfectly connected to Estepona, Marbella, Sotogrande, and the Malaga and Gibraltar airports, Altoasis represents a unique investment and lifestyle opportunity on the Costa del Sol. Inmediate delivery.