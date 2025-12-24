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Barrio residencial La Cala Valley

Mijas, Španjolska
de
$981,792
;
19
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ID: 39003
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 420997686
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Mijas
  • Dirección
    Carretera de La Cala Golf

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Exclusive gated complex of only 16 semi-detached, semi-detached and detached villas of contemporary style. Its magical enclave makes all the houses and villas enjoy wonderful unobstructed views of the sea and the valley with south-southeast orientation. Located in one of the urban centers belonging to the municipality of Mijas. From the residential, just 5 minutes by car is located the beach bathed by the Mediterranean Sea and a multitude of services for both leisure and for the day to day. We are in the heart of the “Golf Valley” with a large number of golf courses in the surrounding area and with Marbella to the west and Malaga to the east. All the houses have been equipped with all luxury of details and qualities of first level, including a private swimming pool with overflowing areas. All homes have large terraces and relaxation areas, private parking for at least two cars and also the construction of basements in most of them. Discover the type of home that fits your lifestyle. From 4-bedroom townhouses with ample space to enjoy the sunny days, to 4-bedroom semi-detached villas with additional living room that you can adapt to any time of your life, with generous terraces at the foot of the beautiful private pool with infinity edges.

Localización en el mapa

Mijas, Španjolska

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial La Cala Valley
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$981,792
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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