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Barrio residencial Marine Hills Fase 2

Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
de
$527,870
;
12
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ID: 39306
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1481063047
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Pueblo
    Resinera Voladilla

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English English
Second phase of the new residential development of apartments, penthouses and villas in Selwo, Estepona. The development is being built in two independent phases. Phase 1 includes blocks 1 to 9 comprisng of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments, penthouses and 8 semi-detached villas with 3 bedrooms with stunning sea and countryside views. The communal gardens will have variety of aromatic plants, flowering plants, palm trees and other Mediterranean plants. All the gardens have an automatic irrigation system, lighting and street furniture. The complex will have high alert security features like security system with video surveillance cameras, entrance gate with video intercom and access to control cabin. This leads to the multi-purpose room and children’s play area with fountains. Each residence will have a car parking space and a storage room. Magnificent common areas offers an adult pool, children’s pool and heated pool, 2 jacuzzis, paddle court, gym, co-working space, spa, multipurpose room and large green areas with fountains. It is located close to the Selwo Aventura Park and it boasts stunning views of the countryside and nestled in the heart of the Golden Triangle, Puerto Banús-Estepona-Benahavís. It has excellent transport links: 1.7 km from the A-7 (N-340), 13 km from the AP-7 and 45 minutes from Málaga airport. There are seven golf courses within a 5 km radius: Atalaya, El Paraíso, El Campanario, Marbella Club, Flamingos, Villa Podierna and Tramores. This development is close to the prestigious international Atlas American School of Málaga which offers infant, primary, secondary and college education.

Localización en el mapa

Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Marine Hills Fase 2
Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
de
$527,870
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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