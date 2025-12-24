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Barrio residencial Tresora Villa B

Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$5,68M
;
20
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ID: 39405
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1972977215
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benahavis
  • Dirección
    Avenida Tomas Pascual

Sobre el complejo

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English English
An exclusive residential development in La Quinta, a gated community with 24-hour security. Perfectly situated between the Mediterranean Sea and La Concha Mountain, it offers exceptional panoramic views. The abundance of natural green spaces in the surrounding area provides a sense of peace and tranquility. This private gated neighborhood consists of only 3 high-end villas, built with the highest quality materials and finishes. Ideally located close to all amenities, including luxury shops, stunning beaches and world-class golf courses, with Marbella and Puerto Banús just a few minutes' drive away. Each of these uniquely designed 5-bedroom villas features a spacious master suite complete with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom. The properties also include 4 carefully designed guest bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 1 guest toilet, along with an entertainment room with bar and TV room, a private gym and a wine cellar. The outdoor kitchen is perfectly positioned to enjoy the sunset while you prepare your barbecue. Nature is an essential part of life at La Quinta, offering a wide range of outdoor activities such as hiking, trekking and horse riding, all with stunning sea and mountain views.

Localización en el mapa

Benahavis, Španjolska
Alimentación

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Tresora Villa B
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$5,68M
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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