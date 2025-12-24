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Barrio residencial Mala Kai

Estepona, Španjolska
de
$824,796
;
15
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ID: 39399
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 758596770
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona

Sobre el complejo

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English English
This residential has 70 homes of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms with large terraces spread over 7 different blocks, some overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and close to the heart of Estepona. The homes have parking spaces in the basement and large storage rooms, a plus to your comfort where you can store all your fun: bicycles, diving equipment... This development has been strategically designed to enjoy the light of the Mediterranean most of the day, ensuring brightness from dawn to dusk, which will help to form a cozy home full of positive energy. A magnificent orientation that will allow you to enjoy, from the residential, a privileged view of the sea and its unmistakable bright blue color produced by the collision of the sun against its calm surface. In the common areas, both you and your loved ones will be able to enjoy a large communal swimming pool with an overflowing design and submerged sun loungers, with all the amenities, changing rooms, outdoor loungers, communal toilets, among others. In addition, staying in shape is easier than ever, since it has a gym, yoga area and large green areas to walk and relax every day. Of course, the enclosure will have security installation, thanks to an access control through a security checkpoint and a closed circuit of video cameras, so that tranquility and relaxation are part of your day to day. The facility will be equipped with intelligent mailboxes from Amazon or similar so that you will not miss any order. The residential has first floor apartments with garden, 1st floor apartments, and penthouses with solarium on the 2nd floor. All the homes in the development also have an aerothermal system, a technology that uses the energy from the outside air to air-condition your home in an efficient, economical and ecological way. The kitchens, integrated in the living room, come equipped with extractor hood, ceramic hob, electric oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, washing machine, sink, microwave and motorized blinds in both the living room and master bedroom. The bathrooms have rain effect showers, a pleasant detail that you will not be able to live without from the moment you try it for the first time. On the other hand, in the master bathroom you will have underfloor heating and hygienic shower. The homes have all luxury details: armored access door, led area in the hallway to the bedrooms and the ability to customize every corner to your liking.

Localización en el mapa

Estepona, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Mala Kai
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$824,796
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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