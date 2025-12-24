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Barrio residencial Top Views

Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$540,384
;
9
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ID: 39368
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 2097975026
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benalmadena
  • Ciudad
    Arroyo de la Miel Benalmadena Costa
  • Dirección
    Calle Veleta

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Enjoy the best views of the bay from your terrace. We present a residential complex in a booming environment with great projection, surrounded by newly constructed buildings. Each home has been designed with the best orientation and high quality materials, offering an unbeatable opportunity to acquire a newly built home. The project consists of 32 homes, including penthouses and flats of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, with panoramic views of the bay of Benalmádena. The penthouses have terraces of 100m², offering spectacular views. Our priority is you and your quality of life. That's why we have created functional and stylish homes with sea views, south facing and terraces of 20m² on average, covered and uncovered on the ground floor. Swimming pools designed to offer a relaxed lifestyle in a dream location. Spacious green areas for the whole family to enjoy. Children's area with a playground where the little ones can have fun in safety. Garages with two parking spaces included in each home, in a space where you can take care of your car. Acoustic screen that minimises outside noise thanks to its sound-absorbing surface that absorbs reflected sound. Fully equipped gymnasium overlooking the bay, ideal for keeping in shape. Enjoy a refreshing swim in your pool and stay active with the gym and green areas designed for your wellbeing.

Localización en el mapa

Benalmadena, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Top Views
Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$540,384
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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