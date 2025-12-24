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  4. Barrio residencial Natura Estepona

Barrio residencial Natura Estepona

Estepona, Španjolska
de
$625,707
;
5
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ID: 39361
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 2200177
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Dirección
    Calle Pedro de Valdivia

Sobre el complejo

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English English
New residential project of 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in Estepona where you will enjoy stunning sea views. With its cobbled streets, whitewashed buildings with flowers Estepona has a unique charm that has made it a popular destination. In the surrounding areas are some of the most prestigious golf courses in Europe, the most complete offering of restaurants and hotels, fantastic beaches and exclusive commercial areas. Characterised by its excellent travel links, as it's only 5 minutes by car from Estepona, 10 minutes from Puerto Banús and 20 from Marbella. The development is made up of 3 three-storey blocks with: Ground floor with gardenand terraces Middle floor Penthouses with a solarium & large terraces The residential has underground parking and storage rooms. The development offers homes designed to provide maximum comfort to their owners. With a selection of top quality materials and a very careful design, this is a development that will not go unnoticed. It stands out for its spacious interiors with large windows through which you can enjoy the wonderful sea views and it also receives natural light. The communal areas have been designed to provide a space in which to enjoy and relax. You will find: Spacious green areas ideal for resting and disconnecting from routine Communal swimming pool with an avant-garde design Chill Out area Coworking Space Gym

Localización en el mapa

Estepona, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Natura Estepona
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$625,707
Pregunte lo que quiera
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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