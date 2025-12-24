Barrio residencial Amphora Beach Residences Phase 4

When you decide to take a few days to rest, to forget about the day to day work, the city and stress, it is often said that these are days of disconnection. We want to raise this term to its maximum power. In your new home in the area of Manilva you will be surrounded by what really matters: nature, sea and your loved ones, thanks to the tranquility of living away from an electric, fast and routine life. In this community your main neighbor will be the sea, a quiet neighbor, whose sound does not bother, but relaxes, which you can visit whenever you want thanks to its proximity to beaches like Chullera, Tubalita or Duquesa, a few minutes from one of the most beautiful ports of the coast: Puerto de la Duquesa and a few minutes from Sotogrande. The climate in this area is simply spectacular, perfect for enjoying numerous outdoor activities. Enjoy great walks on the long golden sandy beaches, ride beautiful bike routes or play golf at one of the many golf courses located nearby, such as La Duquesa, Doña Julia or the Real Club de Golf Sotogrande. Your new home will be tailor-made for you, in a complex of 2 or 3 bedroom homes with parking, sea views and communal gardens. Bright interiors, open plan kitchens and terraces with incredible views. These apartments have high quality finishes with porcelain floors, modern bathrooms, fitted closets and air conditioning. Sea, nature and more than 300 days a year of sunshine come together in a residential of more than 14,000 square meters. Discover a corner of peace and harmony by the sea in the “New Golden Mile”.