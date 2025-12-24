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  4. Barrio residencial Mijas Sea Views Phase III

Barrio residencial Mijas Sea Views Phase III

Mijas, Španjolska
de
$679,177
;
13
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ID: 39348
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1414377384
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Mijas
  • Dirección
    Calle Haya, 3

Sobre el complejo

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English English
New incomparable residential complex, made up 2- and 3-bedroom apartments, including six exclusive Garden Apartments, as well as luxurious penthouses with jacuzzi and panoramic terraces. They boast of the most coveted orientation in the Costa del Sol (southwest) and of a privileged location in the mountains of Mijas, with Fuengirola’s beaches as their background. Its homes include a garage, storage room, fully equipped kitchen, aerothermal climate control system, home automation system and large common areas. Mijas Seaviews is an exclusive complex where quality, nature, and comfort converge to create a unique place to relax and enjoy life, year-round. The design ensures the privacy of its residents through the use of hanging gardens, a unique architectural element. These act as a green wall to offer privacy, as well as to help minimize ambient temperature in the summer and to improve air quality, in a completely natural way. The apartments’ interior has been designed to take maximum advantage of natural light throughout the entire year, creating a warm and cozy atmosphere. The homes boast of a large open-concept living-dining room and spacious bedrooms, particularly the master bedroom, which is equipped with a private bathroom and walk-in closet. The develpment is located under the shelter of the mountains of Mijas, halfway between Málaga and Marbella. An environment surrounded by nature that guarantees tranquility, while offering the possibility of quickly accessing Fuengirola’s beaches and of enjoying a great number of services surrounding the area.

Localización en el mapa

Mijas, Španjolska
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Mijas Sea Views Phase III
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$679,177
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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