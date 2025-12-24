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  4. Barrio residencial Sunset Bay Estepona Fase 4

Barrio residencial Sunset Bay Estepona Fase 4

Estepona, Španjolska
de
$531,283
;
20
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ID: 39321
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 424900891
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Premium promotion located in one of the best areas of the Costa del Sol. Consisting of 174 apartments with large terraces and panoramic views of the sea with southwest orientation. The homes have a surface parking space and storage room during the development of the urbanization. Your new home has a variety of common areas: two swimming pools with a solarium to enjoy in the hottest months, large garden areas designed by a landscaping team, a Reading Area and an Outdoor Gym for practicing outdoor sports. It also has a Social Club Space, Gym Space, Putting Green and Relaxation Area to disconnect without leaving the residential complex. Panoramic sea views Common areas to enjoy every day of the year In addition, we put at your disposal an application where you can open the community doors of the residential complex with a single click, manage the smart mailboxes or reserve the common areas. This magnificent residential complex is situated in one of the expanding areas of Estepona, just 300 meters from the beach and a 5-minute drive from the town center. From your new home, you can walk or bike the few meters that will take you to its beaches and the Malaga Coastal Path, enjoying the epic beauty of the Mediterranean Sea and being close to idyllic locations such as the Estepona Marina, the Duquesa Marina, Sotogrande, or the luxurious Puerto Banús. For golf enthusiasts, this promotion is surrounded by renowned golf courses such as Valle Romano Golf & Resort, Estepona Golf, or Finca Cortesín Golf Club. Furthermore, in the vicinity, you will have access to all kinds of services such as the Estepona High Resolution Hospital, a small shopping center with supermarkets and a pharmacy, schools, sports areas, and a spa. Everything within reach.

Localización en el mapa

Estepona, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Sunset Bay Estepona Fase 4
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$531,283
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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