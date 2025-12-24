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  4. Barrio residencial Los Hidalgos de la Duquesa

Barrio residencial Los Hidalgos de la Duquesa

Manilva, Španjolska
de
$1,10M
;
13
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ID: 39285
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1701864283
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Manilva
  • Dirección
    Calle Agua Marina

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Imagine an exclusive enclave combining modern design, comfort and luxury. These 9 magnificent detached villas are set on spacious plots of approximately 600 m², offering a private and privileged space. Each home has four elegant bedrooms, all en-suite, ensuring privacy and comfort for its residents. An additional cloakroom complements the communal areas, which include a bright open-plan living-dining-kitchen area, designed to maximise natural light and create a welcoming and sophisticated ambience. The jewel of each villa is its private swimming pool, perfect for enjoying sunny days, surrounded by a lush natural garden. In addition, the properties have private parking for two vehicles, providing practicality and security. Built to the highest quality standards, these villas stand out for their A+ certification in energy efficiency, guaranteeing a sustainable and environmentally responsible lifestyle. The location is simply unbeatable: just 150 metres from the beach, offering the possibility of enjoying the sea and the Mediterranean breeze at any time. The surrounding area also offers excellent connectivity and a wide range of services. Supermarkets, restaurants, cafés, pharmacies, health centres, public transport, local shops, gyms and tennis courts are all within easy reach, facilitating a comfortable and dynamic life. These villas are not just homes, they are an oasis where modern elegance blends with the tranquillity of the coastal environment, creating an ideal place to live or enjoy a dream holiday.

Localización en el mapa

Manilva, Španjolska
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Los Hidalgos de la Duquesa
Manilva, Španjolska
de
$1,10M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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