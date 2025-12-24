  1. Realting.com
  2. Španjolska
  3. Mijas
  4. Barrio residencial Biznaga

Barrio residencial Biznaga

Mijas, Španjolska
de
$420,930
;
16
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 39295
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1042423980
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Mijas
  • Dirección
    Avenida Comares

Sobre el complejo

Transferir
Mostrar original
English English
Welcome to the innovative and sustainable collection of homes in Las Lagunas de Mijas. This unique project offers an unparalleled living experience, fusing cutting-edge design, modern amenities and a strategic location on the enchanting Costa del Sol. This development consists of one and two bedroom apartments, with a unique exterior design, creating a distinctive and aesthetically appealing environment. They feature spacious terraces, creating a perfect space for relaxation and contemplation. We have homes with terraces with private pools, providing a personal oasis. Parking and storage room included for each home It has common areas with indoor heated pool, outdoor spa-like pool, gym, sauna and yoga area for wellness and entertainment. Discover Las Lagunas de Mijas, a wonderful place that offers the perfect balance to achieve an unparalleled lifestyle. A familiar and quiet place with natural parks where you can enjoy the peace of your home, as well as a wide range of beach, leisure and sports activities for all stages of life. Its exceptional geological history and significant ecological value make Las Lagunas de Mijas a unique corner of the Costa del Sol. Connectivity makes this development a priceless attraction to live in. This new home is less than 5 minutes from the highway, allowing easy access to the entire Costa del Sol. In addition, it is within walking distance of the Miramar Commercial Park, an unparalleled commercial and social space made up of renowned stores and services. On the other hand, its proximity to schools and institutes, facilitates family life and encourages the area to become an area full of life. All this, together with a perfect access to the Fuengirola river sports park and only 15 minutes away from the beach, makes it the ideal place for family life. With a high commitment to sustainability, therefore the construction of this complex is based on the use of high durability materials for a solid and quality construction. This fact, qualifies for A+ energy certification for all homes, reflecting this commitment to sustainability, durability and quality at all times. Every home features high quality appliances to create the perfect environment for family living. Under the famous German brand Bosch, these spaces become a functional and durable model that take the exclusivity of the spaces to another level. Similarly, the common areas have materials created by renowned brands. The gym area is designed with machinery of the prestigious LifeFitness to provide the highest quality of sports life for the whole family. In addition, the yoga room is equipped with KURMA Yoga materials, providing the user with an unprecedented design environment to create an unbeatable experience. More than a new collection of homes; it is a contemporary lifestyle in harmony with nature and modernity. Join us on this journey to a home that reflects excellence in design, sustainability and wellness.

Localización en el mapa

Mijas, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Barrio residencial VESTA MARE by ABU
Manilva, Španjolska
de
$494,878
Barrio residencial The Bay Collection
Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$3,36M
Barrio residencial Virrey 3
Marbella, Španjolska
de
$6,48M
Barrio residencial Villa Selene Luxe
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$6,59M
Barrio residencial Residencial Albatros XIV
San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$460,748
Está viendo
Barrio residencial Biznaga
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$420,930
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Barrio residencial Villa Eco-Housing
Barrio residencial Villa Eco-Housing
Barrio residencial Villa Eco-Housing
Barrio residencial Villa Eco-Housing
Barrio residencial Villa Eco-Housing
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Villa Eco-Housing
Barrio residencial Villa Eco-Housing
Bel Air, Španjolska
de
$2,90M
A villa divided in several luxury apartments, perfect for investors who want high rental returns. We have selected a plot located in the highly desirable Belair/Estepona area, close to the beach, amenities, and a renowned golf course. An individual villa divided into luxury apartments, f…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Calanova Collection
Barrio residencial Calanova Collection
Barrio residencial Calanova Collection
Barrio residencial Calanova Collection
Barrio residencial Calanova Collection
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Calanova Collection
Barrio residencial Calanova Collection
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$608,643
Año de construcción 2026
Este exclusivo complejo de apartamentos de diseño elegante y moderno se encuentra dentro de una comunidad privada y segura, con una orientación optimizada para maximizar las impresionantes vistas que ofrece esta ubicación privilegiada. Podrás disfrutar de un agradable paseo con la vista des…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Villa Azahar Europa Golf
Barrio residencial Villa Azahar Europa Golf
Barrio residencial Villa Azahar Europa Golf
Barrio residencial Villa Azahar Europa Golf
Barrio residencial Villa Azahar Europa Golf
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Villa Azahar Europa Golf
Barrio residencial Villa Azahar Europa Golf
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$2,61M
This stunning villa is located in the prestigious La Cala Golf community, one of the most sought-after areas on the Costa del Sol, surrounded by nature, tranquility, and renowned golf courses. The property features 4 spacious bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, spread across a generous floor area of …
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Španjolska
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
18.12.2025
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
28.11.2025
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
12.11.2025
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
03.07.2025
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
28.11.2024
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
02.09.2024
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
16.08.2024
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
Mostrar todas las publicaciones