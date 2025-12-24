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  4. Barrio residencial Aurea Villas

Barrio residencial Aurea Villas

Estepona, Španjolska
de
$1,76M
;
17
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ID: 39309
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 465900136
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Welcome to this new collection of just 10 stunning villas in the heart of Estepona Golf. These homes offer stunning views of the Mediterranean, golf courses, and the Sierra Bermeja mountains. Each of the properties sits on a plot of 756m² and boast interior built area of over 400m². They are distributed across three levels, with three bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms. There is also the possibility to add three further bedrooms in the generous basement. Every villa has been masterfully designed with high ceilings and expansive windows creating spaces bathed in natural light from where you can enjoy the views of the sea and the golf course. Premium materials are meticulously selected to seduce the senses and create an atmosphere of refined elegance. The kitchens blend innovation with avant-garde design, featuring elements such as the modern BORA induction hob with its integrated extractor system, and the hi-tech MIELE white goods. The villas also offer spacious terraces and patios of over 100m², ideal to make the most of the Costa del Sol climate. The interiors are bright and spacious with the main level being an open-plan design for the living space and integrated kitchen. There is also a bedroom on this floor. On the upper floor you will find the master suite which also boasts a private terrace, with the option of adding a jacuzzi. The basement is yours to design. A gym, cinema room, spa, wine cellar or extra bedrooms.

Localización en el mapa

Estepona, Španjolska
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Aurea Villas
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$1,76M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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