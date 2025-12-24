Barrio residencial Aurea Villas

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Welcome to this new collection of just 10 stunning villas in the heart of
Estepona Golf. These homes offer stunning views of the Mediterranean,
golf courses, and the Sierra Bermeja mountains.
Each of the properties sits on a plot of 756m² and boast interior built
area of over 400m². They are distributed across three levels, with three
bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms. There is also the possibility to add three
further bedrooms in the generous basement.
Every villa has been masterfully designed with high ceilings and expansive
windows creating spaces bathed in natural light from where you can enjoy the
views of the sea and the golf course.
Premium materials are meticulously selected to seduce the senses and create
an atmosphere of refined elegance.
The kitchens blend innovation with avant-garde design, featuring elements
such as the modern BORA induction hob with its integrated extractor system, and
the hi-tech MIELE white goods.
The villas also offer spacious
terraces and patios of over 100m², ideal to make the most of the Costa del Sol
climate.
The interiors are bright and spacious with the main level being an
open-plan design for the living space and integrated kitchen. There is also a
bedroom on this floor.
On the upper floor you will find the master suite which also boasts a
private terrace, with the option of adding a jacuzzi.
The basement is yours to design.
A gym, cinema room, spa, wine cellar or extra bedrooms.
Localización en el mapa
Estepona, Španjolska
Ocio
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