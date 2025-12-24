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Barrio residencial Almara Residences

Benagalbon, Španjolska
de
$356,084
;
13
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ID: 39549
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1100685509
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    La Axarquía
  • Ciudad
    Rincon de la Victoria
  • Pueblo
    Benagalbon
  • Dirección
    Camino Viejo de Velez Malaga

Sobre el complejo

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English English
New development of spacious, comfortable apartments with carefully considered design, available in 1, 2 and 3-bedroom layouts, as well as exclusive penthouses with private solariums. All set within a contemporary residential complex fully equipped and located just 100 metres from the sea and an authentic beach. The development embraces a clean and elegant aesthetic, where natural light takes centre stage thanks to its penthouses and generous outdoor terraces. The interior layout has been thoughtfully designed to create welcoming, functional spaces that are perfectly utilised. The excellent organisation of the communal areas, comprehensive facilities, high energy efficiency and superior quality materials elevate this project to a new level of comfort and wellbeing. Located in Rincón de la Victoria, a setting that preserves the essence of a traditional town while offering all the necessary day-to-day services, you will enjoy a wide range of leisure options, shops and restaurants. In addition, its proximity to Málaga, just 10 minutes away, places you within easy reach of its port, vibrant historic centre and extensive cultural and entertainment offerings. All properties include a private parking space and storage room.

Localización en el mapa

Benagalbon, Španjolska
Educación
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Alimentación
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Barrio residencial Almara Residences
Benagalbon, Španjolska
de
$356,084
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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