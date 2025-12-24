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  4. Barrio residencial Villa Oak

Barrio residencial Villa Oak

San Roque, Španjolska
de
$10,01M
;
9
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ID: 39258
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1179851745
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Ciudad
    San Roque
  • Dirección
    Urbanizacion Soto Alto

Sobre el complejo

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English English
This exclusive villa is a haven where architecture and nature meet in perfect harmony. Nestled in the heart of a cork oak forest within the prestigious Altos de Valderrama, this unique property stands out for its meticulous design and majestic surroundings. Situated in a gated community with 24-hour security, next to the renowned Valderrama golf course, it offers an unrivalled level of privacy and tranquillity. With eight spacious bedrooms, each with open views over the gardens, the villa guarantees natural light and ventilation throughout. All bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms and study areas, combining comfort and functionality. For those who enjoy outdoor living, the property has an 11-metre outdoor swimming pool strategically located above the guest house, with a design integrated into the structure of the villa. Its 48 m² surface area is ideal for both leisure and sport, while a 73 m² walkable water mirror connects to the pool, bringing light and serenity to the environment. Inside, the wellness area covers 152 m² and includes a heated swimming pool naturally lit by a skylight, a fully equipped gym and a sauna, guaranteeing a space for relaxation and personal care all year round. In addition, the villa features a private cinema and wine cellar, designed for the enjoyment and comfort of its residents. Committed to sustainability without sacrificing luxury, the property has been conceived to achieve zero energy consumption. It runs entirely on renewable energy through a geothermal system, solar panels and battery storage, covering not only its energy needs, but also the equivalent of 60,000 km per year of electric car use. All this is achieved without compromising the aesthetics or the quality of the materials, maintaining an impeccable integration with its natural surroundings. The villa has a garage with capacity for five cars, as well as all the amenities that redefine the concept of exclusivity: indoor and outdoor swimming pools, wellness area with spa, gym and sauna, a private cinema and a wine cellar. An enclave of distinction where nature and design coexist in absolute balance.

Localización en el mapa

San Roque, Španjolska
Educación

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Villa Oak
San Roque, Španjolska
de
$10,01M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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